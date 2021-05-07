Victoria Jean Fanelli, Hermitage, PA



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Jean Fanelli, 93, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday evening, May 6, 2021, in Nugent Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hermitage.

Mrs. Fanelli was born July 7, 1927, in New York, New York, a daughter of the late Dominic and Rose (Cersulo) Russo.

She attended Farrell High School.

Following her father’s passing and prior to marriage she worked in housekeeping at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

A devoted homemaker, Victoria was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She was a talented baker and received great joy out of sharing her gift with others. Victoria also enjoyed opera music, old movies and crocheting. Above all, she loved to entertain and be with her family and friends.

Her husband, Frank M. Fanelli, whom she married June 6, 1959, passed away February 1, 2018.

She is survived by a daughter, Carmelyn Fanelli, of Hermitage; a sister, Emily Guerrero, of San Diego, CA; a brother, Daniel Russo and his wife Mary, of Farrell; and many nieces and nephews.

Her daughter would like to thank all of the staff of Nugent’s for the exceptional care given to her mother, during her time there.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

In keeping with Victoria’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 9, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.