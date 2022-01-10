BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor V. Sabulsky of Brookfield, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was 71.

Mr. Sabulsky was born February 14, 1950, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Vincent and Delores (Wazniak) Sabulsky.

A 1968 graduate of West Middlesex High School, he served as a platoon leader with the U.S. Marine Corp. Reserves and was honorably discharged as a Corporal.

Vic was employed as a pipefitter at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant until its closing and then worked for a brief period of time at American Steel Foundries, Alliance, Ohio. He retired in 2017 from RMI Titanium, Niles, Ohio.

Vic was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex. He was also a Free and Accepted Mason and a member of Kedron Lodge No. 389 in West Middlesex for many years.

Surviving are: his mother, Delores Sabulsky, of West Middlesex; his wife, the former Michaelene A. Scardina, whom he married in 1972; a son, Victor Vincent Sabulsky, Jr. and his wife Judy Marie, of Hubbard, Ohio; a granddaughter whom he adored and was the apple of his eye, Gianna Sabulsky; a sister, Cindy Mikulin and her husband Steven, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Stephen Sabulsky and his wife Gina, of Masury, Ohio and David Sabulsky and his wife Kathleen, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and three step-grandchildren, Nicholas Buzin and his wife Amber, Dominic Buzin and his wife Tori, and Vinny Buzin.

Vic was preceded in death by his father; a son, John James Sabulsky; and his father- and mother-in-law, John and Ann Scardina.

Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, PA. Mass of Christian Burial will be noon Thursday, in the church, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.