Vickie L. Biro Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Vickie L. Biro, 48, of Sharon passed away Thursday morning, June 26, 2019, in her home after a two and a half year battle with cancer.

Mrs. Biro was born March 21, 1971 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Daniel and Patricia (Baker) Scriven.

She attended Hickory High School.

Vickie, along with her husband, Raymond Biro, Jr., delivered newspapers for the Sharon Herald.

Besides her parents and husband, Vickie is survived by a son, Justin Scott of Sharon; a sister, Tammy (Jeremy) Sees of Hermitage; a brother, Daniel Scriven, Jr. of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Justin Scott, Jr., Serenity Fabian and Seraphina Fabian and her beloved cat, Pepsi Biro.

Vickie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Betty Scriven and Charles and Catherine Baker and an uncle, Chuckie Baker.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.