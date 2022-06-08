NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vickey L. Armstrong, 59, of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 6, 2022, in her home.

Vickey was born June 14, 1962, in Wadsworth, Ohio, a daughter of Gary and Anna Louise McLaughlin.

She was a 1980 graduate of Grove City High School.

She was family-oriented and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her family includes two sons, Derek Brandon and his significant other, Jennifer Julian, of Sharon and Darryl Armstrong, Jr. and his wife, Ashley, of Hermitage; two grandchildren, Hunter Brandon and Bella Armstrong; two sisters, Kay Stoner of New Castle and Anna Ifft and her husband, Kurt, of Florida and two brothers, Brian Porterfield and his wife, Guyla, of Hermitage and Donnie Porterfield and his wife, Renee, of Grove City.

Vickey was preceded in death by her parents.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.