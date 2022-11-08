MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica “Verny” Kurtz, 101, formerly of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the Arbors Nursing Home, near Columbus, Ohio.

Her nephew, Buddy and wife, Nancy, of Columbus, kept in close contact with her.

Verny was a daughter of John and Josephine (Super) Pasacic.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1939, where she was a varsity cheerleader and a track and field athlete. She excelled in shorthand, often assisting the teachers in helping other students.

Verny was an excellent seamstress, making many of her own clothes and clothes for others. She also was an accomplished artist, especially in portraits. She assisted in the training of her daughter, Diane, who was a world-class gymnast, competing and winning events both nationally and internationally, however, her best talent was her understanding and charitable way she bonded with people and animals, who recognized and responded to the love, kindness, humor and gentleness shown by her.

Verny was a longtime member of the former St. Bernadette’s Church, Masury.

She is survived by grandsons, Dr. Ronald (Terri) Yendrek of Brookfield, Ohio and Joseph (Monica) Yendrek of Midlothian, Virginia; three great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Verny was preceded in death by Joseph, her loving husband of 60 years; her beautiful daughter, Diane; four sisters; three brothers and her faithful canine companion, Rebel.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2023, at the Brookfield Township Cemetery at which time her remains will be interred, followed by a buffet. A date will be forthcoming.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.