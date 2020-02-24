Veronica “Ronnie” Javen, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica “Ronnie” Javens, 74, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Javens was born April 7, 1945, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Kukuda) Dobay.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1963 graduate of Sharon High School, where she was a featured majorette in the marching band and an accomplished solo baton twirler and dancer.

After high school, Ronnie worked as a secretary in the radiology department at Sharon Hospital and later focused on being a homemaker.

Ronnie had a lifelong passion for coaching baton twirling. An accomplished baton and drum corp director for over 50 years, she established the Rangerettes of Reynolds, followed by the Centurions of Greenville and most recently, coached within the Spirit Baton Corp of Hermitage. Ronnie’s groups won many National Baton Twirling Association and United States Twirling Association championships and world competitions. In 1996, the legendary baton and drum corp figure, Jack DeVenney, presented her the prestigious award of Corp Director of the Year by the N.B.T.A. at America’s Youth on Parade competition held at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Ronnie also served as the band front advisor and the musical dance choreographer for Reynolds High School for numerous years.

Ronnie was of the Christian faith.

A selfless and giving person, she enjoyed serving others, hosting events and cooking and baking Hungarian foods. Most importantly, Ronnie loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, whom she adored.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis H. “Denny” Javens, of Hermitage, whom she married May 9, 1964; a son, Chad Javens and his wife, Amy, of Hermitage and three granddaughters, Delaney, Devin and Dannah Javens.

In addition to her parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by a brother, Karoly Dobay.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, both in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, in the funeral home, with Reverend Christopher Bobby, officiating.