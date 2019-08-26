Veronica M. Kosnac, Hermitage, PA – obit

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica M. Kosnac, 91, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, August 25, 2019, in Nugent’s CCRC.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 30, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 27 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.