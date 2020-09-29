Veronica Evans, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica Evans, 71, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her adorning husband, children and grandchildren, early Saturday morning, September 26, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Evans was born September 29, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Molnar) Emery.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Brookfield High School in 1967.

Her husband, Edward K. Evans, whom she married December 27, 1969, survives at home in Masury.

For 24 years, Veronica worked as a sales clerk at the Yankee Lake Convenient Store, Yankee Lake, Ohio, retiring in 2005. She previously worked for the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Veronica was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

An exceptional cook and baker, she also enjoyed coloring and painting ceramics. Veronica was an avid fan of both Elvis Presley and the Cleveland Browns. Veronica loved Elvis so much her grandchildren affectionately called her, “Grandma Elvis.” Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially while playing with her grandchildren and watching them grow.

A kind and loving woman, Veronica never let a family member or loved-one end a phone call without saying, “I love you.”

In addition to her husband, Veronica is survived by a daughter, DeAnna (Shawn) Durkin, of Girard, Ohio; a son, Brian (Jennie) Evans, of Urbana, Ohio; three sisters, Elizabeth Toaso, of Michigan, Mary (James) Burns, of Brookfield, Ohio and Theresa (James) White, of Warren, Ohio; five brothers, Paul Emery and Charles (Carmel) Emery, all of Florida, John (Cathy) Emery, of Wexford, Pennsylvania, James (Sue) Emery, of Sharpsville and Frank Emery, of Masury; seven grandchildren, Katie, Megan and Erin Durkin and Rachel, Nathan, Emily and Daniel Evans.

In addition to her parents, Veronica was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Emery.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 1, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00 noon, Thursday, October 1, in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

