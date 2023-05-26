FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vergie Atwood, 80, of Farrell, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in her home.

Ms. Atwood was born on January 19, 1943, in Jackson, Mississippi, a daughter of Craft and Mamie (Gordon) Atwood.

She was a 1961 graduate of Farrell High School.

She was employed for 19 years as a weigh station operator at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring upon its closing. Additionally, Vergie used her cooking talents and prepared food at many local restaurants.

Vergie was a member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church, Sharon.

She was the true matriarch of her family. She loved having them all together and preparing food, especially her Mac and Cheese. An avid Steeler fan, she also enjoyed playing Bingo.

She is survived by her daughter, Regina Atwood of Hermitage; a son, Cleven Atwood of Farrell; seven grandchildren, Civon, Tyrra, Clevon, Arianna, Imani, Alisa and Andreus and two great-grandchildren, Tristian and Clevon, Jr. Also surviving are two sisters, Jessie Hariston of St. Louis, Missouri; Carol Gregory of Farrell; a brother, Willie Atwood of Farrell and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vergie was preceded in death by two sisters, Callie Atwood and Annie B. Norris and four brothers, Lil-Craft Atwood, James Anthony Hampton, Odell Norris and O.W. Norris.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A memorial will be held privately.

