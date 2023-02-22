NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Valjean Betts, 82, of New Castle, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Ms. Betts was born March 2, 1940, in Elderton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Homer J. and Isabelle (Boyer) Kaufman.

Valjean worked for over 30 years at Golden Hill Nursing Home, New Castle, in both housekeeping and dietary capacities.

She loved both baking and shopping.

Ms. Betts is survived by a sister, Dorothy George, Elderton, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Samantha (Robert) Kalafut, New Castle and Leonard (Emma) Betts, Waverly, Tennessee and four great-grandchildren, Zoey Betts, Isabelle Kalafut, Alaina Kalafut and Amelia Betts.

In addition to her parents, Valjean was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Betts; two sons, Homer Betts and Leonard Betts, Sr; two brothers, Floyd and Donald Kaufman and two sisters, Velma Shope and Evelyn Conn.

In keeping with Valjean’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

