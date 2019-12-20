Valerie Lasch, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Valerie Lasch, 58, of Sharpsville, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer.

Valerie was born December 17, 1961, in Sharon, a daughter of John Vernille, Sr. and Judith (McCauley) Vernille.

She attended the former Our Lady of Fatima Parochial Grade School, Farrell and Hickory High School.

She was employed at the former Hills Department Store, Hermitage and worked as a pizza maker at the former Antonio’s Pizza, Sharpsville.

Valerie was a fan of music and enjoyed attending concerts, in particular “Journey.” She also enjoyed professional wrestling. Her favorite wrestler was Kevin Hart.

Many people will remember Valerie for her generosity. She was an exceptional cook and made numerous cakes for countless individuals. She had a special place in her heart for animals and her grandson. Valerie considered him her best friend.

She is survived by a daughter, Heather Dunn, of Sharpsville; a grandson, Brandon Dunn, whom she considered her best friend, of Sharpsville; her father, John Vernille, Sr. and his wife Janet, of Hermitage; her mother, Judith Vernille, of Farrell; and a brother, Paul Vernille and his wife Michele, of Ashtabula, Ohio.

Valerie was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffrey and John Vernille, Jr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, PO Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, December 23, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Aaron Lego, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.