Tressa Cecilia Wasilewski, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – There was a celebration going on as Tressa Cecilia Wasilewski, 91, of Hermitage, entered into heaven, May 9, 2020.

Mrs. Wasilewski was born December 3, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Liptak) Gustas.

She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, where she was a cheerleader and member of the concert choir.

She married the love of her life, Stephen Wasilewski, on February 16, 1949. They began their married life in New Castle and later moved to Hermitage, where they resided for 62 years. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage before his passing on February 24, 1992.

Together, Tressa and her husband, owned and operated the Arcade Grille in Sharon for over 55 years. Prior to that, in the 1940’s, Tressa was employed by Ideal and Tastee Bakeries, both in Sharon.

Tressa was an excellent cook and baker. She loved to feed people and there was always a place at her table for anyone who walked through the door.

She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness in sending cards. She never forgot a birthday and still sent out 60 Christmas cards with scripture taped to the envelope.

Sundays as a family were spent at Ponderosa Park, Salem, Ohio, listening to countless country music stars. Her family also spent time enjoying picnics and swimming at Farmer Jim’s, Niles, Ohio.

Tressa was an active member of the former St. Ann’s Church, Farrell. Following it’s closing, she became a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She was very proud of her three sons, Stephen Wasilewski, of Hubbard, Ohio, Richard Wasilewski, whom she shared her home, and Thomas (Jill) Wasilewski, of Hermitage. She loved being a grandmother to: Kevin Wasilewski, of Virginia, Pam (Joe) O’Brien, of North Carolina, Thomas (Suzi) Wasilewski, of Hermitage, and Elizabeth (Chris Gaff) Wasilewski, Hermitage. Tressa was also a step-grandmother to: Nate (Heidi) Miklos, of Hermitage, and Maggie (Hanson) Sponseller, of West Middlesex. She was blessed and loved by three great grandchildren, Ashton Povanda, Liam O’Brien and Owen Wasilewski; four step-great grandchildren, Ava Miklos and Cooper, Like and Pete Sponseller; a sister, Betty McNally and many nieces, nephews and friends, whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Tressa was preceded in death by her siblings, Pauline Nibbie, Joseph and Paul Gustas and a niece, Kathleen Denny.

I’m Free. Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free. I’m following the path God laid for me. I took God’s hand when I heard the call. I turned my back and left it all. Mom, you will be forever loved and missed, until we meet again.

Mass of Christian burial will be live-streamed at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Church of Notre Dame, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant. To access the live stream go to: Tressa’s Live Stream

Interment: St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.