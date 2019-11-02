Tracey L. Young, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tracey L. Young, 49, of Sharon, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Tracey was born November 9, 1969, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Katherine (Buchanan) Hurst.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School and attended the former Shenango Valley School of Business for medical billing.

She was employed at Sharon Community Health Center as a medical biller. Previously, she worked as the mayor’s secretary for the city of Sharon.

Tracey was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ and currently attended Grace Chapel Community Church, both in Hermitage.

An avid racing fan, she loved going to dirt tracks and watching NASCAR.

Above all, she enjoyed being with her family, especially watching her boy’s sporting events. Tracey was truly a caring person and would always help anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Young, Jr., whom she married April 25, 1992; two sons, Shane and Hunter Young, both of Sharon and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Peggy Young, Sr., of Orangeville, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the funeral home, with Reverend Christopher Bobby, Group Life Pastor at Grace Chapel Community Church, officiating.

Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.