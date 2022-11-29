WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Toni I. Donatelli, 67, of West Middlesex, passed away surrounded by her loving husband, children and family Saturday afternoon, November 26, 2022, at her home.

Toni was born April 22, 1955, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Hiler) Pagley.

She was a 1973 graduate of New Castle High School.

Prior to the birth of her children, Toni worked as an office employee at the Central Intelligence Agency until 1986. She later owned and operated Toni’s Cleaning Service, Inc., which provided residential and commercial services in New Castle and surrounding areas.

Toni was of the Catholic faith and a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

She loved live music and dancing with friends, especially to the music of her husband’s bands. Toni had a special gift for always making her house feel like a welcoming home by decorating for every season and occasion. She had a lifelong affection for angels and loved incorporating them into her home décor.

Toni’s main priority in life was endlessly supporting her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors, and her greatest joy was spending time with them.

Toni finally married the love of her life, Joe Donatelli, on August 25, 2022, following a long courtship. He survives her at his home in West Middlesex.

Toni is also survived by a daughter, Kayla Pavkovich (Dwayne), Poland, Ohio; four sons, Steven Szeszko (Connie), San Antonio, Texas, Cory Flynn (Katie), Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Cody Flynn, Ogden, Utah and Coleton Flynn (Nick LaSota), Moon Township, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Michael Donatelli (Aubrey), Poland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Sydney and Madison Szeszko, Oliver Pavkovich and Weston Flynn; two stepgrandchildren, Mason and Maximus Donatelli; five siblings and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Toni will be remembered for her selfless generosity, kindness and willingness to always put others’ needs before her own.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

