Tomme Bittler, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tomme Bittler, 72, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, January 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and dear friend, Lori Rollinson, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Bittler was born February 21, 1947, in Crawford County and was a daughter of Harry O. and Dolores “Dee” (Bailey) Wilson.

She graduated from Conneaut Lake High School in 1965.

For the last 20 years, Tomme has worked at Lori Rollinson’s Hair Boutique in Sharpsville. She truly enjoyed her work and the opportunity it gave her to spend time around so many wonderful people.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Bittler, whom she married July 20, 1997; a daughter, Jen (Steve) Ray and their son, Mason Ray, whom was the light of Tomme’s life, all of Clark, Pennsylvania; five children through marriage, Stacey (Drew) Lavrock, Hermitage; Richard Bittler, Sharon; Craig and Brad Bittler, both of Hermitage; and David Bittler, of St. Mary, Pennsylvania; two step-daughters, Pennie, of New York and Kim, of California; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Tomme was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, January 18, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.