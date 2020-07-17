Todd Edward Switz, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Edward Switz, 50, of Farrell, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, in his home.

Todd was born February 7, 1970, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Edward Dennis and Mary (Fabian) Switz.

He was a 1988 graduate of Lordstown High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Todd served in the U.S. Army Reserves in the field artillery branch during the Desert Storm Era. He served a total of eight years, four in the active reserves and four inactive reserves.

He was a talented carpet installer and was self-employed for many years.

Todd was a member of Pleasant Valley Church, Girard, Ohio.

He was very athletic and loved sports of all kinds, in particular, cornhole, horseshoes and basketball in his younger years. He also liked to compete in APA pool tournaments and leagues.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Webster of Naples, Florida; three daughters, Hailie, Lillian and Aubriella Switz, all of Farrell; a son, Austin Switz of Niles, Ohio; two stepsons, Evan Fullwiler of Farrell and Justin Fullwiler of Hermitage; a sister, Rhonda Switz of Houston, Texas; his twin brother, Scott William Switz of Naples, Florida and his longtime companion, Amber Monroe of Farrell.

Todd was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.