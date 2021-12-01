Timothy “Tim” E. Pratt, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” E. Pratt, 62, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away, Sunday, November 28, 2021, in The Community Hospice and Palliative Care Facility in Fernandina Beach, Florida, with his family by his side.

Tim was born on June 7, 1959, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph and Joan Pratt.

Tim was raised in Hermitage and graduated from Hickory High School in 1977. Shortly after graduation, Tim enlisted in the US Army and honorably served his country in the Elite Berlin Brigade, Company F40th Armor. The F40th Armored was the only unit stationed behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War. They were stationed 110 plus miles from the Freedoms of West Germany, inside of Soviet occupied East Germany.

Tim graduated with honors from Long Beach University and later completed his master’s degree at The Florida Institute of Technology.

Throughout his career, Tim’s employment supported programs critical to National Security. His career started while serving in the US Army as part of the “Elite” Berlin Brigade. He continued his career with Hughes Aircraft (El Segundo, CA); Trident Data Systems (Cape Canaveral, FL) and ultimately, Fincantieri (Jacksonville, Florida)

In addition to reading and listening to music, Tim also enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his family, friends and Army buddies. Tim was known as a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved talking Steeler’s history and was fortunate to work for the Steelers at one time.

Tim was also active it the community as a member of the Florida Citrus Commissions and was recognized by the Westmoreland County United Way.

Tim is survived by his fiancé’ and caregiver, Maggie Torres; his daughter, Ashley (Jacksonville, Florida); two sons, Tyler (Viera, Florida) and Collin (Merritt Island, Florida); grandson, Emmett; and three brothers, Jerry (Jean) Pratt (Sharpsville, Pennsylvania), Mike (Diana) Pratt (Aldie, Virginia) and Tom (Bobbie) Pratt (Edinburg, Pennsylvania). Tom will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, neighbors and his three little angel’s Maddie, Jayson and Olivia.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Pratt.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Community Hospice and Palliative Care facility in Fernandina Beach, FL as well as Dr. Mark Weber, Jacksonville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 28105.

Services will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Internment: St. Rose Commentary, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.