NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy S. Caldwell, 57, of New Castle passed away early Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, following a courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Mr. Caldwell was born October 10, 1964, in New Castle, a son of Elmer and Audrey (Lovell) Caldwell.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1982.

A truck driver, Tim drove for McClymond’s Truck and Supply in Portersville and previously drove for New Castle Fruit and Produce.

Tim was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed fishing and loved to spend time at the race track watching the stock car and motorcycle races.

Tim is survived by a sister, Linda Sesko (Richard) of New Castle; a step-daughter, Serena Boughtner of New Castle; three nephews, William Scully III, Daniel Halt and Jason Maggi; a niece, Kristen Scully and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela (Dosche) Caldwell; a sister, Rosemary Peluso; two brothers, Terry and Russell Caldwell and a niece, Samantha Maggi.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

The family will have a celebration of life outdoor BBQ at a future date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

