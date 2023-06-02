HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Robert Jones, 79, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, June 1, 2023.

Mr. Jones was born May 1, 1944, in Sharon, a son of the late Clarence and Mary “Helene” (Eichinger) Jones.

A lifelong area resident, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1962. A proud veteran, Tim served aboard the U.S.S. Providence CLG-6 in the Pacific Theatre of Operation during the Vietnam War.

For more than 40 years, he owned and operated Timothy R. Jones Tree Service completing work throughout eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. During its operation, Tim was able to work alongside his sons, Robert, Mike and Tim, and many of their best friends growing up.

Tim was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon where he had worked as head of maintenance for 10 years during retirement. He was also very active in the Constructors for Christ Missionary and assisted in the construction of 25 houses in Piedras Negras, Mexico. In a similar capacity, Tim volunteered locally with Habitat for Humanity.

An avid chess player, he loved testing his skills against anyone willing to sit for a game. He also had a talent for woodworking. Above all else, Tim was a loving husband, devoted father, and adored Papa.

His beloved wife of 54 years, Jane (Reges) Jones, whom he married August 9, 1968, survives at home in Hermitage.

Tim is also survived by a daughter, Becky Jones, Sharon; three sons, Tim Jones (Leslie), Hermitage, Mike Jones (Nicci), Sharon, and Robert Jones, Sharon; four grandchildren, Lukas, Alivia, Michael, and Mason Jones; three brothers, Richard Jones (Patty), Sharon, David Jones (Penny), Erie, PA, and Gary Jones (Gayle), Hermitage; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Margaret Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tim’s memory to the Mission Committee – Mexico, C/O First Presbyterian Church, 600 E. State St., Sharon, PA.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, in the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

