Timothy Jasper, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Jasper, 85, of Union Township. passed away early Monday morning, January 20, 2020, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Jasper was born June 17, 1934, in New Castle, a son of the late Joseph and Annie (Williams) Jasper.

He graduated from New Castle High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

A proud veteran, Tim served for 20 years, during both the Korean and Vietnam Era and received numerous awards and citation. He retired in 1972.

Tim was then employed by New Castle YDC, where he worked as a counselor for nearly 20 years until his retirement in 1993.

His wife of 46 years, the former Denise Ambrose, whom he married October 10, 1973, survives at home.

Also surviving are two daughters, Leslie (Jimmie) Watson and Melissa Jasper, of New Castle; and a son, Shaun (Rachel) Jasper, of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Timothy Jasper, LaVajia Ceballos and Elijah, Isiah and Zoe Jasper and a great-grandchild, Emlen Ceballos.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by two sisters and six brothers.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.