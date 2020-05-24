Timothy J. Marrow, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Marrow, 43, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 22, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Passavant Hospital, due to complications from an accident that occurred the week prior.

Tim was born November 20, 1976, in Sharon, a son of Dennis R. and Joanne L. (Kruszewski) Marrow.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1995.

For the past 12 years, Tim worked as a lithographer for the Exal Corporation in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a former member of the Son’s of Italy, Sharon.

In addition to restoring classic motorcycles, Tim also enjoyed both playing and collecting guitars and also had a unique talent for building cigar box guitars. He loved taking trips to Las Vegas with his friends and spending time with his family and beloved dog, Blue.

He is survived by his mother, Joanne Marrow; a brother, Todd Marrow and his companion, Christine Rust, all of Sharon; an uncle with whom he was very close, William “Bill” Kruszewski and his companion, Barbara Thompson, of Hermitage.

Tim was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Katherine and Joseph Kruszewski; paternal grandparents, Ray and Madeline Marrow.

A proud organ donor, Tim’s family would like to thank the amazing men and woman who made it possible for his memory to live on in those that received his organ donations.

Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 27 at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

