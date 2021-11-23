Timothy Howard Pryts, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MuValleyTributes) – Timothy Howard Pryts, 55, of Sharpsville, previously of Sharon, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Pryts was born September 22,1966, in Sharon, a son of Thomas and Josephine (Zoccola) Pryts.

He was a 1984 graduate of Sharon High School, where he was a member of the varsity baseball team. Timothy also earned an associates degree from the former Shenango Valley School of Business.

He was employed as a manager at Quaker Steak and Lube, Sharon and previously worked as a truck driver. Most recently, he was working as a baker at D’Onofrio’s in Hermitage.

Timothy was a member at St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, he loved cheering on the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. As a skilled handyman, he successfully completed many home renovations. Timothy enjoyed taking long drives while exploring the scenery but most of all, he enjoyed spending quality family time with those who meant the most to him.

He is survived by four sons, Cory Pryts and his wife, Summer, of Sharpsville, Chad Pryts of Sharon, Colin Pryts and Colton Pryts, both of Sharpsville; a sister, Mary Mckee and her husband, Richard; a brother, Thomas Pryts; three grandchildren, Suri, Addie and Zayden and several nieces and nephews.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 26 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.