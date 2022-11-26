SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy C. Terpack, 63 of Sharon passed away on Thursday morning, November 24, 2022 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday November 30, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 1090 East State Street Sharon, PA 16146. Funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Matthew Ruyachen, officiating.

