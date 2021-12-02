Timothy B. Stewart, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy B. Stewart of Sharon passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in his residence. He was 73.

Tim was born October 24, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late Harold R. and Helen (Friedrich) Stewart.

He attended the former Sacred Heart Parochial Grade School, Sharon and was a 1966 graduate of Sharon High School.

Tim served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Raleigh during the Vietnam War and was an active member of the Sharon American Legion, Post #299.

He was employed by Delphi-Packard, Warren, Ohio, for 32 years and retired as an electric board builder on January 1, 2003.

Tim had many interests and talents, including cooking, wine making and vintage cars. He was also an extraordinary woodworker and enjoyed driving to Geneva-on-the-Lake in his Mustang convertible. Tim had a quiet and kind demeanor and will be remembered as a loving brother and a good friend.

Surviving are: a sister, Susanne M. Stewart, of Warren, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Linda M. Stewart, of Fowler, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Tim was preceded in death by two brothers, Denis R. Stewart and Terence M. Stewart.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pa. 16148.

Per his request, there are no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.