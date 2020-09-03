Thurlo F. Gill, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thurlo F. Gill, 93, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday morning, September 3, 2020, at his home, following a period of declining health.

Mr. Gill was born on September 11, 1926, in Sharon, a son of the late Paul and Leila (Dunham) Gill.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1944 graduate of Sharpsville High School, where he was an accomplished athlete. His talents earned a basketball scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University, however, his plans as a collegiate athlete were quickly altered by World War II.

Thurlo enlisted in the U.S. Army in November of 1944 and served in the European Theatre of Operations. He became a member of the occupying force in Germany, proudly defending his country until his honorable discharge in August 1946.

Upon returning home, Thurlo married his high school sweetheart, the former Genevieve Krugh, on November 27, 1947, at St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville.

His entire adult life, Thurlo was employed in the copper shop of the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation, retiring in 1985 when the plant closed.

An avid sportsman, Thurlo enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early years and also played golf into his 90s. He coached Little League Baseball as his sons grew and was instrumental in the building of the Sharpsville Little League Complex. In 1999, he was inducted into the Mercer County Hall of Fame. During girls varsity basketball season, he and his “best friend” T.C., were regular spectators at the Sharpsville Blue Darlings games.

A skilled handyman, Thurlo was always willing to share his time and knowledge with friends and neighbors for any project, large or small. After his retirement, he spent many hours in his workshop and became a talented woodworker, crafting furniture pieces for family members to treasure.

Above all, he found joy in his family. Thurlo looked forward to gathering for special celebrations where he was always in demand as a euchre partner. As a faithful supporter of his grandchildren’s athletic endeavors, they became accustomed to seeing him in the stands and listening to his advice after their games or matches. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather and extremely proud of each family member and their accomplishments.

Thurlo is survived by his seven sons, Daniel (Sharon) Gill and Timothy (Becky) Gill, both of Sharon, Jeffrey (Lori) Gill of Sharpsville, Gregory (Susan) Gill of Louisburg North Carolina, Mark (Bonnie) Gill, David (Lori) Gill and Thurlo Charles “T.C.” Gill, all of Sharpsville; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve, who passed away February 29, 1992 and two sisters, Lois (Jack) Moore and Pauline (Wilbur) Zedaker.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to the T.C Gill Blue Devil Scholarship at the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern Ohio, 7 West State Street, Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours and funeral service will be held privately.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

