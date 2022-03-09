CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomasina “Tommie” Cerni Maentanis Yourga, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022, in her residence.

Mrs. Yourga was born in Pike County, Kentucky, a daughter of Samuel and Grace (Bonura) Cerni.

She was a graduate of South High School, Youngstown, Ohio.

Primarily a homemaker, as a young woman she worked as a supervising service consultant for the Bell Telephone Company in Brooklyn, New York, for more than 15 years.

Tommie was a member of The Church of Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Her first husband, Nicholas Maentanis, whom she married February 24, 1962, preceded her in death October 20, 1973. Her second husband, John Yourga, whom she married February 17, 1979, preceded her in death March 25, 1987.

She is survived by a daughter, Christine “Gina” Carson and her husband, Rob, Cortland, Ohio; a brother, Samuel Cerni, also Cortland, Ohio and two grandchildren, Jonna and Taylor Carson.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Tommie was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan Bruno and Katherine Dubow and four brothers, Charles, John, Michael and Joseph Cerni.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the church, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.