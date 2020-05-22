Thomasina A. Ross, Farrell, Pennsylvania

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomasina A. Ross, 84, of Farrell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Hermitage.

Ms. Ross was born December 11, 1935, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Puhak) Ross.

At nine months of age, her mother passed away and she was then raised by her aunt and uncle, the late Mary and Louis Sarcinella.

She attended St. Adalbert’s Parochial Grade School and was a 1953 graduate of Farrell High School.

Thomasina was employed by Sharon Regional Medical Center for 48 years in the medical records department.

During that time, she became a certified tumor registrar and retired in 1996 as the head of medical records.

Thomasina was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell and belonged to it’s choir for 45 years.

She loved traveling, playing cards and attending her card clubs.

She is survived by a niece, Gail (Sarcinella) Zagoren and her husband Allen, of Clive, Iowa and their children, Jennifer Trongone and her husband Jeff and Joshua Zagoren; a nephew, Robert Sarcinella and his wife Holly, of Liberty Hill, Texas and their children, Allison and Amy Sarcinella; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Ross and Ameena Ross, both of New Castle; her nieces and nephews, Lori Yanosick, Linda DiLeonardo, Frank Ross, Mary Beth Gallick, Jeff and Dale Ross and Dana Purcell and their families; many Godchildren.

In addition to her parents and aunt and uncle, Thomasina was preceded in death by a stepmother, Mary (Lucas) Ross; a sister, Theresa Sarcinella; four brothers, Arsen and Donald Ross and Phillip and Anthony Sarcinella.

The family would like to thank her special friends, Genevieve Sabol and family, Carrie and Bob Laslow and Tony Bayer and Darlene DiGiacomo, whom assisted her at the end of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, PA 16121.

All services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.