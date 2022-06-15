NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas T. Wolanski, 66, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away Monday evening, June 13, 2022, in Mt. Nittany Hospital, State College, following a brief illness.

Mr. Wolanski was born September 19, 1955, in New Castle, a son of the late Thaddeus and Ann (Maslyk) Wolanski.

After graduating from Union High School in 1973, Tom enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh and later completed his undergraduate business degree and Master’s in Business Administration through Youngstown State University.

Tom retired from Tele-Media, Corp. in State College, P ennsylvania, where he served as Vice President of Taxation for more than 20 years.

With a lifelong passion for sports, specifically Pittsburgh professional sports teams and his beloved Pitt Panthers, Tom had an affinity for football, basketball, hockey and baseball, along with an exceptionally vast knowledge of sports history. An admirer of Rock and Roll, he had a deep appreciation for all things music and found great joy in listening to a wide variety of artists, genres and time periods. Oh, and he occasionally played golf.

Above all else, Tom was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. There were no limits to his kindness, generosity and willingness to put others before himself. Tom’s love for his parents, sister and especially his niece, Sarah, was evident throughout his life.

He is survived by his sister, MaryAnn Fatheddin, Richmond, Virginia; his niece and Goddaughter, Sarah Fatheddin, Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania; three Goddaughters, Heidi (Ludwiczak) Orrico, Monaca, P ennsylvania, Stephanie Mrozek, Poland, Ohio and Rachel (Tomon) Vein, Steubenville, Ohio. Tom is also survived by an aunt, Frances Ludwiczak, of New Castle; and many beloved cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A Celebration of Tom’s Life, including prayer, stories, and fond memories will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Interment: Madonna Cemetery, Union Towship.

