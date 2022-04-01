HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas T. Crisan, 78, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022, in the Cleveland Clinic.

Thomas was born March 23, 1943, in Sharon, a son of Thomas and Mary (Popa) Crisan.

A 1961 graduate of Hickory High School, he earned his bachelor’s in engineering at Youngstown State University. He later completed a master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

A proud veteran, Thomas served in the U.S. Marine Corps. during the Vietnam Era. He served overseas in Vietnam and was recognized with several accommodations for his service, most notably a Purple Heart.

Thomas began his engineering career at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corp. and remained in that capacity when the plant was purchased by ASEA Brown Boveri; ultimately retiring from ABB, Ltd. While with the company, Thomas worked in the U.S. and overseas as Director of Operations.

He had a passion for playing golf and cherished the many trips and relationships he was able to enjoy throughout his life. Tom especially enjoyed teaching the game to his daughter, Jenn and wife, Susan and playing with them often.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Susan (Garm) Crisan, who resides in Hermitage; a daughter, Jennifer Crisan, Sharon, three brothers, John Crisan, Hermitage; Nick Crisan, of California and Ron Crisan, Hermitage.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.