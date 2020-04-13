Thomas Sok, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Sok, 89, formerly of Hermitage, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Grove City, of natural causes. Despite the current restrictions encouraged by the CDC, family members were able to individually spend time with him prior to his death.

Tom was born August 18, 1930, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, to Martin and Anna (Ceslak) Sok.

He was a 1948 graduate of Farrell High School.

Shortly after his high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served during the Korean War. He was a member of VMF-224 and proudly served on the U.S.S. Roosevelt.

After four years of service, he returned to the Shenango Valley, where he married his high school sweetheart, Frances Ann Horzich, in 1955. In 1957, they built their home in Hickory Heights and started their family.

Tom worked for a brief period as an electrician at Sharon Steel and then began a 20-year career as a route salesman for Golden Dawn Foods. He finished his full time work years in the late 80’s with Luger Meats of Beaver Falls.

Tom and Fran were charter members of the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage.

He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing throughout Western Pennsylvania. He also played basketball and fast-pitch softball for the Croatian Home in Farrell and was one of the original members of Notre Dame’s fast-pitch softball team. Once his playing days were over, he coached and supported his children in their endeavors.

During his retirement, he served briefly on the board of Mercer County Habitat for Humanity.

Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances, along with his two children, Mark (Geneva) of Lexington, Kentucky and Valerie Anderson (Avell Barnes) of Great Mills, Maryland. He loved his five grandchildren, Justin (Rachel) Sok, Brandon (Jordan) Sok, Kaitlyn (Ryan) Justice and Jake and Rachel Anderson; along with four great-grandchildren. He also cherished his numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his older brother, William (Donna) of Warren, Ohio.

His parents and his younger brother, Fred, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

The family is tentatively planning a memorial service at a later date.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.