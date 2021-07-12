Thomas Robert Zorzi, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Robert Zorzi, Sr. of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. He was 79.

Tom was born September 30, 1941, in Sharon, a son of the late Robert and Mary (Masters) Zorzi. A lifelong area resident, he was a 1959 graduate of Sharon High School where he served as a manager for the Sharon Tigers football team.

Shortly after his graduation he served as a corpsman and medic in the United States Navy, stationed in Bethesda, Maryland.

Tom was employed by Treasure Island/Biggs, Inc. department stores in various capacities and eventually retired from Trader Horn. He loved to interact with the public and his engaging and outgoing personality helped to make him extremely successful in the workplace.

Tom was an active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Tom loved hunting and fishing with family and friends and was a fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams, spending countless afternoons and evenings watching and cheering on the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. Recently, he got tremendous enjoyment and amusement from feeding and taking care of his “grandbunny,” Clover.

Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Mary Ann Yarian; his son, Thomas Robert Zorzi, Jr.; his daughter, Tina Knapp Stanton and her husband, John Stanton; his brother, James Zorzi and his wife, Karen; four beloved grandchildren, Thomas Robert Zorzi III, of Struthers, Ohio, Ashley Knapp of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Paige Knapp and her fiancé, Jordan Harris of Coralville, Iowa and Alyssa Zorzi Seabold and her husband Tyler, of Northfield, Ohio and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Brian Thomas Knapp of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Tom donated to numerous charities and humanitarian causes, therefore, memorial contributions may be directed to the Community Food Warehouse in his memory, 109 S. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

