HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Schosser, 67, of Hermitage passed away Thursday evening, September 29, 2022 in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Schosser was born May 10, 1955 in Sharon, a son of the late Woodrow Schosser and Louise (O’Brien) Schosser.

He graduated from Sharon High School, and then attended Pennsylvania State University School of Engineering. Tom graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.

He worked for PennDOT as an inspector, retiring in 2018. Tom also worked at Rockwell and GATX as an industrial engineer for both companies.

Tom, an avid golfer, enjoyed his traveling Sunday league with his buddies, playing all the local and regional courses. He also enjoyed his Wednesday night golf league at Yankee Run golf course. When Tom wasn’t on the golf course, he could be seen cheering for Penn State and the Cleveland Browns.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Strachan) Schosser; three sisters, Beth Brozovich, Sharon, Pat (Tom) Read, Ashtabula, Ohio, and Carol Schosser, Sharon; brother-in-law, Robert (Marilyn) Strachan, Hubbard, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister, MaryJane Johnson; two brother-in-law’s, Mark Johnson and Tony Brozovich; and his In-laws, Robert and Patricia Strachan.

In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s name to Buhl Park – Dum Dum Golf Course, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

In keeping with Tom’s wishes, there will be no services.

