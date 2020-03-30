Thomas R. Nigro, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Nigro, 68, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in his home.

Tom was born January 6, 1952, in Sharon, a son of the late William and Nina (Reda) Nigro.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated in 1971 from Sharon High School.

Following several years of employment, Tom retired from Delphi Packard Electric Corporation, Warren, Ohio.

Tom was a member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

He loved working with his hands and enjoyed woodworking and made countless items. He also had a passion for fishing and golf.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jan Minetti, whom he married July 24, 1976; three daughters, Amy Palumbo and her husband, William, of Hartford, Ohio, BethAnn Steele of Hermitage and Mary Nigro of Sharon; three granddaughters, Brooklynn and Chloe Trolio and Maria Palumbo and two sisters, Bernie Harry and her husband, Ray and Mary Ellen McKendry and her husband, John, all of Hermitage.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 31, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.