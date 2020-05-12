Thomas R. Meier, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Meier, age 79, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, in The Grove at New Castle.

Mr. Meier was born July 15, 1940, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick and Margaret (Mitch) Meier.

He was a 1958 graduate of Sharon High School and was a member of its football team.

He earned a bachelors degree in Chemical Engineering from Youngstown State University and worked for Talon Industries in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

Tom was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Surviving are: a sister, Margaret Wong (Paul), of Louisville, Kentucky and two brothers, James Meier, of Sharon, and Jeffrey Meier (Denise), of Dallas, Texas.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick J. Meier and two sisters-in-law, Kay Meier and Mary Ellen Meier.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Health (www.nami.org).

Private service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.