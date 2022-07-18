SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Patrick “Peach” Walsh, 58, of Sharon, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, in his home.

Tom was born June 30, 1964, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Paul and Mary Alice (Minor) Walsh.

He was a 1982 graduate of Greenville High School.

Following high school, Tom honorably served eleven years in the U.S. Navy as a boatswain mate.

Tom was of the Catholic faith.

He was a ten-year volunteer for the West Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Greenville. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1338, Sharon.

Tom was an extremely patriotic man and enjoyed collecting eagles and lighthouses. He also enjoyed flowers and gardening.

A loving and caring husband, he married his longtime companion, the former Berenice Guglielmo, on September 12, 2019, who survives him at home.

He is also survived by his mother, Mary Alice Walsh, Greenville; two daughters, Caitlin Walsh, Florida and Samantha Malone and her husband, Timothy, Jr., of Mercer; a son, Clifton Walsh; eight grandchildren and seven siblings, Dennis Walsh and his wife, Tracey, Erie, Pennsylvania, Dan Walsh and his wife, Val, of Boardman, David Walsh and his wife, Dawna, of Greenville, Rose Szafraniec and her husband, David, of Greenville, Paula Gearhart and her husband, Larry, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Steve Walsh and his wife, Michelle, of New Jersey and Christine Walsh of Florida.

Tom was preceded in death by his father.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Greenville Fire Department, 111 East Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

Service details will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.