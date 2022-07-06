SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas P. “Pat” Boyle, Jr., 82 of Hudson, Ohio, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 3, 2022 in UH Portage Medical Center, Ravenna, Ohio.

Mr. Boyle was born June 19, 1940 in Sharon, a son of the late Thomas Patrick Boyle and Kathryn Elizabeth (Seiple) Boyle.

He was a graduate of Sharon High School and attended Youngstown College.

Pat is reunited with the love of his life, his wife Judith, who passed May 29, 2022.

He and Judy moved to Hudson, Ohio in 1984.

He was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Mary’s Church in Hudson, Ohio.

He was a member of the Pymatuning Century Club, he loved to sail. Pat enjoyed serving his community as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Sharon Council 684 and Sharon Elks #103. He was very proud of his Irish heritage and liked listening to Irish music. Pat was happiest when he was at the grill, feeding his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.

Pat is survived by a daughter, Susan (Ronald) Valitsky, Geneva, Ohio; two sons, Nathaniel (Rachel) Boyle of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and David (Deborah) Boyle of Alexandria, Virginia; three brothers, Peter (Carolyn) Boyle and Michael (Arlene) Boyle, both of San Francisco, California and Mark (Marie) Boyle of Cincinnati, Ohio; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Pat was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Boyle III and two brothers, Robert Boyle and William Boyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Catholic Charities of Cleveland, 7911 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

