HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Nancy J. Caputo of Hermitage passed away peacefully under hospice care Sunday evening, October 18, 2020, in her daughter's home with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72.

Nancy was born May 18, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Glenn E. and Irene (Mikis) Bacon.