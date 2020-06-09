Thomas Mark Reagle, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Mark Reagle, 62, of New Castle passed away on June 6, 2020, at his residence.

Tom was born September 4, 1957, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Raymond and Marie (Husted) Reagle.



A graduate of New Castle High School, he continued his education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and proudly served in the U.S. Army.



A craftsman by trade, Tom was an avid reader and also enjoyed drawing and cooking.

He is survived by his mother, Marie Reagle, of New Castle; a daughter, Ana Marie Reagle, of California; six brothers, Bill Reagle (Paulette) of Clifton, Virginia; Ray Reagle (Linda) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Joe Reagle (Carol) of New Castle; Dennis Reagle (Sherry) of Seminole, Florida; and Bob Reagle (Nancy) and Jim Reagle; all of New Castle; five sisters, Joanne Thompson (Mike) of Brevard, North Carolina; Michele Russell (Jim) of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA; Jane McCleery (Scott) of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Susan Ecola (Chris) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Katie Book of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Raymond and a niece, Adrian Stroud.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Lawrence Co. Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Rd, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Deacon John J. Carran, officiating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Twp.

