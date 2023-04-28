NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. “Thunder” Davis, Sr., 82 of New Castle, passed away Monday morning, April 24, 2023, in Shenango on the Green, where he had resided for the past four years.

Mr. Davis was born November 28, 1940, in New Castle, a son of the late Richard and Lillian (Myler) Davis.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1958.

On October 19, 1961, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was primarily stationed out of Lackland AFB in Texas. While in the service he earned his well-known nickname, Thunder and was honorably discharged in 1965.

For the next 30 years, Tom worked as a computer service technician for I.B.M. in Youngstown, Ohio, retiring November 30, 1995. During retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Stambaugh’s in Shenango Township and Lowe’s in Union Township.

Tom was a 40-year-member of the Union Township Lion’s Club where he served several terms as King Lion.

He enjoyed bowling and playing golf when he was able. Tom’s greatest joy in life was becoming, “Pap,” to his five beloved grandchildren.

His wife of 36 years, Ruth (Reese) Davis, whom he married June 12, 1968, preceded him in death in 2004.

Tom is survived by a son, Thomas Davis, Jr. (Mindy) and a daughter, Wendy Yeropoli (David), all of New Castle; a sister, Beth Davis, also of New Castle and five grandchildren, Daniel Davis, Sabrina Davis, Brandon Yeropoli, Alexis Davis and Logan Davis.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 8 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 in the funeral home, with Rev. Lorrie Ghering-Burick, officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard prior to the funeral service.

Interment will be in Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.