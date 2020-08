FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Dolores M. Wayne, 119 White Birch Lane, Westmont, Illinois, formerly of Farrell, passed away unexpectedly at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, Illinois. She was 83.

Mrs. Wayne was born May 20, 1937, in Farrell, PPennsylvania, a daughter of the late Louis and Antoinetta (Nigro) Messere.