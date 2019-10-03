Thomas M. Greene, Sr., Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Greene, Sr., 65, of Sharpsville, passed away Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Greene was born September 23, 1954, in Sharon, a son of the late Patrick and Mary (Cowan) Greene.

He was a 1972 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Thomas was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

He was a longtime employee of Dean’s Dairy Products, Sharpsville.

Thomas was mechanically inclined and did mechanical work on the side at his home. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Western Reserve Fish and Game Club in Mercer. He also enjoyed “Poker Night” and going to his grandchildren’s baseball games.

He is survived by his wife, the former Delores Gagliardi, whom he married July 10, 1976; a daughter, Erin Carter and her husband Kevin, of Sharpsville; two sons, Shawn Greene, of Sharpsville and Thomas Greene, Jr. and his wife Marie, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Zachery, Andrew, Mason, Maddox and Braxton; a sister, Maryann Sykola and her husband Raymond, of Sharpsville; a brother, Raymond Greene and his wife Donna, of Hermitage; his beloved dog, Lilly and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick “Herky” Greene.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 in St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.