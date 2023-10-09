SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Davidson of Southington, Ohio passed away on Sunday afternoon, October 8, 2023. He was 81.

Mr. Davidson was born July 11, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Henry and Louise (Doyle) Davidson.

He was a graduate of Girard (Ohio) High School and retired from the former Van Huffel Tube in Warren, Ohio, where he was employed for 25 years.

Tom enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and feeding the birds and deer.

His wife, the former Carole Loveridge, whom he married in 1967, passed away in 2014.

Surviving is a sister, Anita Conlin, Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three brothers, James Davidson and his wife Maureen, Girard, Ohio, Mark Davidson (Cindy Davis), Liberty Township, Ohio and Michael “Mic” Davidson, also of Girard, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Davidson.

Per Tom’s wish, there are no calling hours or service.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

