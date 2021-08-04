Thomas LeRoy Wojnar, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas LeRoy Wojnar, 74, of New Castle passed away Monday morning, August 2, 2021, in Quality of Life Services.

Mr. Wojnar was born May 20, 1947, in New Castle, a son of Joseph Thomas and Margaret Christine (Wolthers) Wojnar.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1965 graduate of Shenango High School.

Tom retired from Head Start Lawrence Co., where he worked in maintenance for many years. He previously worked in the same capacity at the New Castle YMCA.

Tom was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed thrift shopping at local garage sales and flea markets. Tom also had a love for “oldies music,” especially doo wop and country.

He is survived by three sisters, Nancy Stelter of Wampum, Betty (Ron Goetz) Pica of New Castle and Mary (Bobby) Knight of New Castle. Also surviving are many beloved nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Keystone Blind Association, 1750 New Butler Road, Suite B, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Monday, August 9, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will be immediately following at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, Mahoningtown.

