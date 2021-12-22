FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Sims, 78, of Farrell, passed away following an extended illness on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Sims was born June 6, 1943, in Winston Salem, North Carolina, a son of the late Russell and Virginia (Sturdivant) Sims.

He attended Farrell High School and served in the U.S. Army.

Upon his honorable discharge, Tom worked at Goldberg’s and Sharon Steel. Ultimately retiring from Penn Power, Clark, where he worked more than 25 years as a lineman.

Tom was a former member of New Hope Baptist Church, Farrell.

An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family. Tom was a Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeye fan. Many will remember him for his “Famous BBQ Sauce.”

Surviving is his wife, the former Jean McCoy; daughters, Monica Sims, of Sharon and Jennifer Sims, of Farrell; sons, Dale (Nikki) Sims and Dwayne (Heather) Sims, all of Sharon; a Goddaughter, Yolonda J. Tubbs, Georgia; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a brother, Bernard (Lula) Sims, Durham, of North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Brooks and a brother, Wiley Sims.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, December 27, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

