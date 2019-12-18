Thomas J. Keryan, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Keryan of Sharon passed away from Alzheimer’s on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was 82.

Mr. Keryan was born May 16, 1937, in Sharon, a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Gerda) Keryan.

A lifelong Sharon resident, Tom was a 1955 graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve.

He worked at the former Westinghouse and Malleable Works before retiring in 1992 from the U.S. Postal Service where he was employed as a clerk for 28 years, primarily in Sharon and Hermitage.

During retirement, he enjoyed going to the casinos with his wife and fiends.

Tom was an all-around athlete and loved sports. He played basketball in his youth and later played softball for St. Joseph II in the Shenango Valley Church Softball League.

He loved bowling in league play at Thornton Hall Lanes and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Pirates fan.

Tom served as a Little League coach in the Sharon National Division when his sons were young and later enjoyed watching them play football for the Sharon High Tigers.

His greatest thrill was watching his granddaughter play softball.

Surviving are: his wife of 55 years, the former Patricia A. Connelly, whom he married in Sacred Heart Church, Sharon, on October 31, 1964; three sons, Patrick Keryan and his wife Laurie, of Raleigh, NC, Kevin Keryan and his wife Brenda, of Sharon, and Gary Keryan, also of Sharon; and three grandchildren, Kayla, Kaden and Bella. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Rosemary Elliott, of Duxbury, Massachusetts and her family.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Keryan, Jr. and a brother, Robert Keryan.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas J. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.