TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Taylor, Jr., 65, of Transfer passed away March 19, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.



Mr. Taylor was born July 18, 1957, in Farrell, a son of the late Thomas Howard Taylor, Sr., and Dorothy (Matusick) Taylor.

He was a graduate of Farrell High School.

He attended the Salvation Army, Sharon.

Thomas was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In his spare time he enjoyed watching wrestling, and Days of our Lives. He also enjoyed playing his PlayStation, Bingo, and spending time with his cat, Tiny.

On March 17, 1989, he married the former Ruth Ann Kloss, whom passed away July 15, 2010.

He is survived by an aunt, Shirley Woge; a step daughter, Sherry Ayres, Transfer; a step granddaughter, Toni Kashmer, Junction City, Kansas; and two step great-grandchildren, Kashmaria Kashmer, and Kadence Roberston.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two twin brothers, Donald and Ronald Taylor.

There will be no services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.