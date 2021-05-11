Thomas George Kachulis, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas George Kachulis was born on July 22, 1928 and passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

He was a lifelong resident of the Sharon area.

Upon graduating from Sharon High School, Tom served as a Chief Petty Officer on the U.S.S. Kraus Naval Destroyer. He returned home after WW II and earned a Business degree from Youngstown State University.

He attributed his life’s happiness and success to the people of the Shenango Valley. He was passionately committed to giving back for the betterment of the community. He was a charter member of the Sharon Lions Club. He was especially devoted to the Buhl Club and served twenty-five years as a board member. He visited the Buhl Club daily and was dedicated to its preservation as a pillar in the community. In 2014 he was honored with the Henry & Catherine Evans Community Service Award in acknowledgment for his outstanding service to the Shenango Valley. Tom served as the President of Gilbert’s Insurance Agency for over 15 years. As a licensed Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), he was noted for his professionalism and integrity.

Perhaps his fondest moments were those spent sailing with his family at the Century Club on Pymatuning Lake. He was an avid sailor and organized over 15 excursions to explore the waters of his Greek heritage in the Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas.

He leaves behind his adored wife of 66 years, Christina (Metro) Kachulis and two loving children, Cynthia (Kachulis) Stathopoulos, husband George and Lew Kachulis, wife, Nancy Kachulis. He will be lovingly remembered by his seven beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Stathopoulos and wife, Anna, Christa Pigeon and husband, Dylan, John Stathopoulos, Sophia Kachulis, Alex Kachulis, Olivia Kachulis and Nathan Kachulis; all of whom are better people for having been blessed by his presence.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents, George and Sophia Kachulis; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Penny Kachulis and sister-in-law, Athanasia Tsoukas.

Due to Covid restrictions, the service will be held privately for family in St. Mark Antiochian Orthodox Church, Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Buhl Club, 29 Pine Street, Sharon, PA 16146 or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

