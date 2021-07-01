Thomas G. Steines, Brookfield Township, Ohio

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Steines, 75, of Brookfield Township, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, in his favorite place, his garden.

Mr. Steines was born September 14, 1945, in Sharon, a son of the late Frederick and Elizabeth (Weitherstein) Steines.

He was a 1964 graduate of Sharon High School.

Tom honorably served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, where he served five months active duty.

He retired from Delphi Electric, Warren, Ohio, where he gave 35 years of service.

Tom was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

He was a loving grandfather and always gave back to his community. Tom coached Brookfield Little League for many years, volunteered as the youth swim program leader at the Buhl Club, Sharon and was a Brookfield Township Volunteer Firefighter.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and was passionate about gardening. Additionally, Tom was a certified scuba diver.

He is survived by two children, Tara Steines of Hermitage and Thomas Brett Steines and his significant other, Cynthia Faulhaber, of Streetsboro, Ohio; his children’s mother, Darlene Steines and two grandchildren, Luke and Taylor Steines. Also surviving are two sisters, Kathy Litman and her husband, Tom, of Brookfield and Beth Ann Rogner of Coppell, Texas and a sister-in-law, Frances Steines of Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Edward “Ted” Steines.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service is private.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

