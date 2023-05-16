

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Patterson, 67, of New Castle passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Patterson was born February 16, 1956, a son of the late Thomas Leslie and Joan (Houge) Patterson, and was a 1974 graduate of New Castle High School.

Following high school, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for 13 years. He was stationed aboard several submarines and had reached the rank of Chief Petty Officer prior to being honorably discharged in 1987.

Following his service, he worked as a computer and network technician out of his home.

Tom was of the Catholic Faith and attended St. Camillus Church in New Castle.

He enjoyed surfing the internet and reading up on computer innovations and technologies. Tom also looked forward to playing golf with friends and scuba diving.

Tom is survived by a daughter, Emily Patterson, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; a brother, Dale Patterson (Laura), Lemoore, California; four nieces, Grace Patterson, Jeanette and Stepheny Carillo, and Becky Patterson; and three nephews, Bobby, Ryan, and Sean Patterson.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and Danny Patterson, and a daughter, Harvest Olson.

Friends and family will be received from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday June 2, 2023, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday June 2, 2023, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Camillus Site, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.