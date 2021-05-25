Thomas G. Gilson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Gilson, 74, of Hermitage passed away at 3:10 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 in the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 in the funeral home with the time to be announced.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

